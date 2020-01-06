K9 Whitley Helping to Keep Whitley County Safe

There’s a furry and playful new edition to the Whitley County Sheriff’sDepartment. The community is delighted to meet K9 Whitley, an 18-month old Dutch German shepherd. K9 Whitley will be assigned as Whitley County Officer Gary Archbold’s new K9. Archbold chose the name “Whitley” to thank the community for their support after the death of K9 Cas.

Before Whitley earned the title of K9, she had to go through an extensive training program. When it comes to K9 training and certifications, dogs are chosen through the Fort Wayne Police Department and go through extensive training with instructors from the North American Police Work Dog Association.

“Ever since Sergeant Cook and I had dogs, that’s who we trained through. When Cas was at the city, she came from what was FMK9, which is in lower Michigan across the state line. With the relationship between Bob Thor, of FWPD, and his training, what he does is very similar to FMK9, so there wasn’t a big switch on what was agreed upon. So we contacted Bob one day, who is the master trainer of Fort Wayne City, and Gary and myself spent the day together and actually tested dogs,” Whitley County Chief Deputy Jason Spencer said.

To read more, please pick up Tuesday's edition of The Post and Mail newspaper at your local news stands tomorrow.