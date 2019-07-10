Kyler selected as 2019 Miss Whitley County

A piece of history was made with the crowning of the 50th Miss Whitley County Monday evening at the First Church of God in Columbia City. Taking the title was Dayna Kyler.

She was given the crown after competing against 13 other young ladies. She will now go on to represent the county at various local events, including the 4-H Fair which begins Friday. She will also take part in various activities at the state fair before going on to compete at the state program at the beginning of next year.

