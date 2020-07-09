Larwill man dies in ORV accident

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that occurred Wednesday night, July 8 near the 4000 block of County Road 600 N in Larwill, in Whitley County.

Whitley County Communications received a 911 call at 6:53 p.m. from a passerby who saw an overturned ORV in the roadway with a person pinned underneath. Responders arrived on scene, removed the ORV and began lifesaving efforts. These efforts were unsuccessful, and Ronald L. Puckett, 53, of Larwill, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation at the scene indicates that Puckett was travelling east on C.R. 600 N when his ORV left the south side of the roadway, causing it to roll. Puckett was ejected from the machine, and it came to rest on top of him.

Puckett was not wearing a helmet, seatbelt, or any protective riding gear. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the accident.

Indiana Conservation Officers strongly encourage those operating ORVs to avoid alcohol when operating an ORV. Operators and passengers are also urged to always use seatbelts when they are present and to wear a helmet and protective riding gear.

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted at the scene by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department, Parkview Whitley EMS, and the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.