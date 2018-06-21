Leatherman willl be CC chief

COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel recently announced the promotion of Sergeant Scott Leatherman to the position of Columbia City Police Chief.

“Sergeant Leatherman is one of the most knowledgeable and experienced members of our department,” said Daniel. “He will bring a wealth of experience, leadership ability, and organizational skills with him, including a diverse military background and a focus on serving the residents of Columbia City.”

Leatherman has served in multiple rolls within the department including patrolman, sergeant, and trainer. He has been a member of the Columbia City Police Department for almost 20 years and recently retired as a Colonel in the United States Army, after 32 years of service.

“I am grateful and humbled for this opportunity to serve the community and the officers in this new role,” said Leatherman. “I also want to thanks Tony (Hively) for the mentorship he has provided throughout his career and his dedication as Chief over the last three years.”

Current Police Chief Tony Hively complimented his successor, “He is well prepared for the job and will be a great leader for the department. I look forward to seeing his leadership continue in this department.”

Hively will be retiring from the Department after 20-plus years of service to Columbia City.

“This job has been very rewarding to me and I appreciate the opportunity to lead such a fine department,” said Hively.

The transition in administrations will become official on July 16, 2018.

With Leatherman moving to the Chief’s role, Captain Gary Parrett will remain in his role as Columbia City Police Captain. Parrett has been Captain for three years and was a patrolman with the department for more than 13 years when named Captain. Of Parrett, Leatherman noted: “Gary’s unwavering passion for the community is what makes him such a great asset to the department!”

About the Columbia City Police Department:

First Established in 1922, the Columbia City Police Department now employs a staff of 20 full time police officers, one administrative assistant, and multiple volunteer reserve officers. The mission of the CCPD is to protect the lives and property of the citizens they serve with honor, integrity and high ethical standards.