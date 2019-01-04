LIBRARY: South Whitley Library planning activities in 2019

Patrons who have overdue fines at South Whitley Community Public Library can do a good deed and clear their account at the same time.

Through the month of January, patrons who have fines can erase those fines by bringing a non-perishable food item to the library during the Food for Fines event. For each donated item, $1 in fines will be forgiven. The fines must be owed to SWCPL.

Patrons who wish to participate should bring their donation to the front desk in order for it to count toward their fine removal. Please check expiration dates on all donated items. All food will be given to the South Whitley food bank.

If you have no fines, you may still participate in the Food for Fines program. Simply bring your donation to the library and place it on the donation table.

SWCPL is making it even easier to renew items you borrow from the library. Starting in January, any item you borrow from the library will be automatically renewed when the due date arrives. No longer will you have to remember to log in to your account or call the library to renew your items. The only time an item won’t automatically renew is if there is a hold for another patron on the item.

Items will still have renewal limits—books and audiobooks may be renewed twice and DVDs and CDs may be renewed once. Patrons will be notified that their items have been renewed.

Hundreds of thousands of books are published each year, and in 2018 SWCPL purchased more than 2,500 new books. Library staff will help you find the perfect title for you. All you need to do is complete a form that will be available on the website or at the desk. Library staff will use the information you provide to match you up with new authors.

Everybody has a story to tell

If you like to write or want to start writing, this new addition to SWCPL’s program offerings is the group for you. It doesn’t matter what or how you write, just that you like writing. In this first session you’ll explore brainstorming and how to start compiling ideas. This is a time to write, connect with other writers and get creative. Please bring yourself and something to write with—device or pen and paper is fine.

Sherlock Holmes was born Jan. 6, 1854, and the library is celebrating the birthday of the legendary detective created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle all month. Join the staff for a film festival, scavenger hunt, escape room, puzzles and displays all to celebrate the timeless detective. The month will kick off with a film festival at 6 p.m. on Jan. 3 with “Dressed to Kill,” the 1946 film featuring Basil Rathbone as Sherlock Holmes. Watch for details of a Sherlock Holmes-themed escape room being planned for Jan. 30 at the library.

Craft class coming in February

Calling all crafters! Starting in February join the library for a bimonthly class in which you can sample a variety of craft styles. The first project is glass etching. Personalize your very own casserole dish during this class.