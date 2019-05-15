Little Turtle students learn how to make a difference ‘one nose at a time’

Each year the local Walgreens stores take part in Red Nose Campaign, which helps provide funding for children living in poverty to cover a variety of needs, such as immunizations, clothing, food and school supplies. The kindergarten students at Little Turtle Elementary School had a chance to participate in Red Nose Day. The students were all given red noses to wear and participated in activities to learn about children in need. The students then brought in quarters the next day to donate to the Red Nose Campaign. Together they raised more than $200. On kindergartener said, “when I heard there are boys and girls who don’t have things, I told my mom we had to help!”