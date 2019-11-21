Local Manufacturing Company Gives Back

It’s crazy to believe that Thanksgiving is coming up next Thursday. Everyone is bonding together during this season of giving. Many businesses in the local community are giving away clothes, food and household items to families in need. 80/20 Inc. delivered a truckload of food products to the Impact Center pantry on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

“This is part of us being an employee owned company. We want to give back what we get from 80/20, and give that same thing back to the community that has supported us throughout the years,” 80/20 Inc. Training and Development Supervisor Trent Kumfer said.

As a leading manufacturing company in the local community, 80/20 Inc. pride themselves on being able to cultivate and support creative innovators, display excellence and provide world class customer service and, most importantly, partake in community engagement.

To read more, please pick up Thursday's edition of The Post and Mail newspaper at your local news stands.