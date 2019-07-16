Local motorcycle club has philanthropic mission

The Handsome Boys Motorcycle Club started out like most motorcycle clubs do, a group of individuals with a similar passion. This was not enough for this group though, they collectively knew that they wanted to add a purpose to what they were doing.

It only took a short time for them to realize that they had a flair for organizing and finding a purpose to ride together.

In the past, their focus has been based on helping an individual or family in the community that was in need. The next big event that the club has organized is based around a local organization, Troy Alternative School.

The event, titled "Bock's Bash" is taking place on September 14 and will include a poker run, live music, food, corn hole tournament, bonfire and camping. All of the proceeds raised during the event will go to Troy. The club is always welcoming of local sponsorships and donations to help in their mission.

