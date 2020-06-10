Local radio club to meet June 11

The next Whitley County Amateur Radio Club (WCARC) General Meeting will be held on Thursday June 11, 2020 starting at 6:00 PM.

The meeting will be held on the air via the WC9AR 444.550 Plus Offset Repeater with a 141.3 PL Tone

For those that cannot access the local repeater there will also be a ZOOM session running that you will be able to access and listen to the meeting.

Check-Ins start at 5:45 PM. The program for this meeting will be the discussion and planning for the WCARC field Day to be held June 27 & 28. The plan is to give updates on upcoming WCARC activities and check on health and welfare of members. Followed by opening the net up for a question and answer session for any technical or other questions from those checking in to the net meeting.

ZOOM Meeting Information

Whitley County Amateur Radio Club Monthly Meeting

Time: Jun 11, 2020, 06:00 PM Indiana (East)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87378815017

Meeting ID: 873 7881 5017

All WCARC General Meetings are open to the Public.

For additional information visit the Whitley County Amateur Radio Club Web Page at www.wcarc.org, or the Whitley County Amateur Radio Club Group Facebook Page or contact Roger McEntarfer via email at n9qcl@arrl.net