MAKING AN IMPACT: 80/20 donates to local food pantry

Staff members of 80/20 stopped by the Impact Center in Columbia City to make a big donation to the local food pantry just before the holidays. This is the second year the business has partnered with the organization, with nearly 5,700 items donated this year. Each year 80/20’s many departments compete to see who can bring in the most items. There were 13 teams and this year’s top teams were receiving, inventory, accounting, purchasing and assembly.