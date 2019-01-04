MAYOR: Rumschlag experiences what it's like in leadership role

Junior Achievement’s BizTown engages students in the role of workers and consumers in a series of classroom lessons that culminates in a day-long visit to JA BizTown, a fully-interactive simulated town.

Recently, Breana Rumschlag, a fifth grade student at Little Turtle Elementary had the chance to be mayor of BizTown.

She met with Mayor Ryan Daniel on Oct. 19. He shared how he got into politics. The thing she learned most from her interview with Mayor Daniel was when he said, “I am not a mayor for the Democrats or the Republicans. I am for everyone in the community.”

Rumschlag received a “key to the city” and learned that there is a lot of paperwork involved in being mayor.