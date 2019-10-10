Median U-Turn Considered For U.S. 30

INDOT representatives, media personnel and local residents were able to voice their concerns and opinions during a meeting to propose a median U-turn along U.S. 30 and CR 500 on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Coesse Elementary School.

One of the first speakers was INDOT Public Involvement Manager Rickie Clark. Clark explained that the meeting was just a first step to present a proposal, and that written comments would be gathered at the end of the night to make further plans.

INDOT wants to balance the needs of the users and the stakeholders to find out the purposes and alternatives that could be utilized. Air quality, noise and farm land were some topics that were considered in the proposal.

“We’re not making a decision regarding this intersection tonight. We’re not making a decision tomorrow. It’s going to take time for INDOT to thoroughly evaluate and study the comments for the next several weeks before we can reach a decision,” Clark said.

