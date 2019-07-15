Memorial service planned to honor K-9

A memorial service to honor the loss of local K-9 Cas is scheduled for Wednesday, July 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Church of God, 1200 W. Depoy Dr. in Columbia City.

A funeral procession will follow the service, and go south on Lincolnway to Van Buren Street before going on Chauncey Street and east on Market Street. The procession will then make its way to Greenhill Cemetery for a committal service with full honors. The memorial is open to the public.