More than 60 dogs seized from Whitley County home

After hearing many complaints from neighbors, Whitley County officials were called to a home near Crooked Lake on Monday.

They found a couple living there who were in violation of a zoning ordinance, housing nearly 70 dogs in poor living conditions.

With the help of the county health department, Indiana State Board of Animal Health and Humane Society of Whitley County and others, the dogs were taken from the home and have been going through evaluations.

