Native Indiana Animals Come “Alive” for Merry Lea’s Enchanted Forest

Join Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College for an enchanting night hike on Friday, October 23 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. as part of our annual

Enchanted Forest event. Trail guides will lead family groups for one-hour hikes by lantern light to meet real “live” animals on our trails.

Our costumed staff and volunteers will talk about life as a native Indiana animal. They will discuss their favorite foods, fears, habitats and answer questions children and adults may have. This family-friendly evening is a great alternative to Halloween events too scary for young

children.

Outdoor public trails continue to be a safe space individuals and households can visit during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This year, we have implemented several protocols to protect everyone’s health during this event. Pre-registration including payment is required, as spots for each hiking group are limited. The cost is $3.50 per person, but children age 2 and younger are free. Hikes will take place every 25 minutes and masks are required for each participant.

The Enchanted Forest event will take place at Merry Lea’s Farmstead site, 2152 S 425 W, Albion, Ind. See our website for more information.

Enjoy an autumn evening outdoors with nighttime views and sounds of Merry Lea’s wetlands, forests and prairies. Call our office at (260) 799-5869 to reserve your spot today.

Merry Lea is located just south of Wolf Lake, Ind., halfway between Goshen and Fort Wayne. Directions and updates are available at goshen.edu/merrylea or the Merry Lea Facebook page. For questions regarding Merry Lea’s hours or new developments, contact merrylea@goshen.edu or (260) 799-5869.