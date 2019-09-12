New Programs Leading the Way at Northern Heights Elementary School

Northern Heights Elementary School is getting ready to promote some awesome programs for their students. These programs are full of fun and excitement. They are for anyone interested in fitness, engineering, science and art.

As of right now, there is a running program going on that was developed by Fourth Grade Teacher Mr. Peppler and ends on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The running program is for students in grades two to five. From Monday to Wednesday, two groups of about 40 students run around the property for 30 to 45 minutes a day to just burn off some steam and energy after being in class all day.

“We do a little bit of distance running, some sprints and technique type of things like stretching. The kids have a pretty fun time doing it. I’m the type of person who wants to get the kids active. Nowadays, kids just want to be on their device and things like that. I just want to give them an opportunity to be active after school,” Peppler said.

