New wheels for Parkview Whitley Hospital

EMTs Lydia Wood and Jessica Cordes sit in Parkview Whitley County’s new ambulance 0142 after a run. The new ambulance was designed collaboratively by all EMS staff including managers and EMTS and paramedics who regularly use the ambulances to make sure it was the safest it could be. One of the changes is a seatbelt alarm that goes off any time a staff member in the back takes their seatbelt off. A few other new features help the EMTs treat their patients easily and safe
By: 
MacKenzie DeGroot
Staff Writer
mdegroot@thepostandmail.com
Friday, June 29, 2018
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

Parkview Whitley County recently unveiled a brand new ambulance that was designed from top to bottom by EMS staff to be easier and safer for both emergency personnel and patients.
The design took a year to finalize, Parkview Whitley County EMS Manager Duane Ginder said. He worked collaboratively with EMS staff, paramedics and EMTs who use ambulances regularly to come up with a design that fit not only within new ambulance standards and requirements, but to better fit the needs of EMT staff.

