Old Settlers Parade set for June 29, 2019
This year's Old Settlers Day parade is slated to begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 29.
This year's parade lineup includes:
- Columbia City Police Department
- Whitley County Sheriff’s Department
- Whitley County Fire Departments
- Emergency Management Agency
- New Have Fire Department
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
- Allpro Towing
- Whitley County Korean Honor Guard
- American Legion Parade Marshall
- American Legion Auxiliary President
- Old Settlers Days Committee
- VFW Commander
- Mayor Ryan Daniel
- Republican Party
- Congressman Jim Banks reps
- Theresa Green for Whitley County Commissioner
- Little Turtle Elementary Jump Rope Team
- Whitley County Council on Aging
- Miss Whitley County
- 2019 BV Widney 4H Award winner
- 2018 Whitley County Pork Queen
- Hester Adams Honoree
- Distinguished Young Woman on Whitley County
- 4H Jim Teghtmeyer Award Winner and Hester Adams Honor Group winner
- Columbia City Marching Eagles
- Columbia City High School cheerleaders
- Columbia City football
- American Landmaster
- Cub Scout Pack 3088
- Orizon Real Estate
- Wings Etc.
- Dance Til U Drop
- CC Church of the Nazarene
- Walkers Power Washing
- Whitley County Off-Roaders
- The Post & Mail
- Subway
- Passages
- Barbs 5 Buck Bling
- Minear Real Estate
- Whitley County 4H Horse and Pony Club
- Whitley County Consolidated Schools
- Lake City Bank
- Columbia City Elks Lodge
- Next Generation Studio of Dance
- Frank and Jera Kessler
- Humane Society
- Century 21
- Frank Fahl and Gang
- Line Street Veterinary Hospital
- Papa Johns Pizza
- Victory Christian Fellowship
- Benson
- Indiana Physical Therapy
- Millers Sewer and Drain
- Whiskey Throttle Garage
- Unlimited Fleet Service
- Hit the Floor Dance
- Whitley County Shrine Club
- Dennis Roofing
- Re/Max Integrity Real Estate
- Willie 103.5
- The Haunted Jail
Those interested in taking part in the parade, entries will be accepted until noon this Friday. Entry forms can be found at AmericanLegionPost98.com.
