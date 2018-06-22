One dead after pursuit, crash

WHITLEY COUNTY — One man is dead following a police pursuit around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

57-year-old William Kent, of Pierceton, died when his vehicle left the roadway at the intersection of S.R. 5 and CR 400 South, striking two trees.

Kent, driving a 2013 Chevy pickup, was eastbound on CR 400 S. when the crash occurred.

Kosciusko County officers attempted to stop the truck, which was reported stolen from Whitley County. Kent failed to yield to law enforcement, and a pursuit continued through Kosciusko and Whitley counties.

The crash was investigated by Whitley County Sheriff's Department and the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department.