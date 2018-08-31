One dead in Columbia City house fire

COLUMBIA CITY — One person has died in a house fire in Columbia City.

Around 12:15 a.m. Friday, the Columbia City Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 900 Block of East Van Buren Street.

When firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames and firefighters immediately started fighting the blaze. Columbia City Fire Department was assisted by Columbia Township and Thorncreek Township Fire Department.

One person was discovered deceased inside the home, confirmed Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel.

“Our department currently continues to manage hot spots as they arise,” said Daniel at noon on Friday. He told media on the scene his fire chief had hoped to make it through his career without facing the loss of a life in a fire.

“This is the first fire fatality in decades for the City of Columbia City,” Daniel said.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. The Whitley County Coroner will release the name of the deceased following an autopsy. Daniel said the deceased’s family has been notified and was on the scene earlier in the day receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, also on scene.