Passages Celebrates 65 Years

The staff and residents at Passages were happy to celebrate 65 years of service with local community members and elected officials also in attendance on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Eagle Glen Event Center.

While residents enjoyed their food and drinks, a number of speakers were presented to talk about their experiences with Passages and the gratitude they have for their services.

President and CEO of Passages Jason Meyer talked about the programs that have come into place since Passages has opened. As the years have gone by, Passages has incorporated a Creative Learning Center and Bridge 333 art studio. Spotlight Avenue is Passages’ theater program, and last year, tickets were sold out when Passages performed their shows at the Peabody Public Library. The Passages 5K Run is every April, and continues to grow each year.

“We doubled attendance last year and added a donut component to it. Who knew when you gave people three donuts when they finished it would double the attendance?” Meyer joked.

