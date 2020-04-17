Passages serving clients through COVID-19

With the ongoing COVID-19 virus pandemic, many non-profit entities have had to adjust their working hours and programming. Passages is no exception. They have been following the recommendations of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Indiana State Department of Health and been in contact with the local health department and Regional Health Care Coalition.

“Passages has implemented the cautionary measures required by the CDC. Our employees wear protective masks and gloves. The temperatures of our staff members are being taken beginning each shift. Groceries are being retrieved by one staff person at a time for each of the homes,” Passages Development Manager Amy Johns said.

As far as the Creative Learning Center is concerned, it will be closed until April 27. The Creative Learning Center is being cleaned right now, but a supply closet provides supplies to the individuals who are served by Passages. Most of the administrative staff is working from home, but many of the day programming staff have transitioned to home-based care.

“Thankfully, we are able to move many of the services we offer at the day program to home-based. The individual care plans for each person served by Passages is still being implemented by our staff,” Johns said.

The residents of Passages will be staying in their homes unless medical appointments are needed, and scheduled home visits will be postponed until further notice.

“Our group homes and waiver supported living homes are still fully functional. Most of our day programming staff have transitioned into working in the homes to assist in coverage. Thankfully, that’s allowed us to maintain employment for all employees and to care for those served by Passages 24/7,” Johns said.

For the time being, the administration and residents of Passages are thankful that the community of Columbia City are keeping them in their prayers. Passages will continue to lead and assist people with disabilities into a thriving and meaningful life. Johns is positive that the administration and residents of Passages will be stronger than ever once this pandemic passes.

“We are all in this together. We are taking every precaution to keep the people served by Passages and our staff who serve them safe and healthy. We believe we will emerge from this pandemic stronger on the other side. We miss seeing each other dearly, confirming even more so that Passages is a family.”

For more information, visit Passages’ website at www.passagesinc.org.

In other news from Passages annual events have been rescheduled for later this year. The 5K/10K race will be on Aug. 29. More details can be found at www.passagesinc.org/race. Information regarding the Spotlight Avenue Theater performances will be presented at a later date.

Residents can also donate to the Passages COVID-19 Relief Fund at www.passagesinc.org/give.