Peabody Public Library Receives Two Grants For New Programs

Peabody Public Library was awarded two grants from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Indiana State Library. These grants will provide new and exciting programs for residents in the Whitley County area.

One of the new programs is offered by the Youth Services Department called “Wild About Wetlands.” As an interesting fact, Peabody Public Library is the only public library in Indiana that is located on a wetland.

“Our goal is that students learn why wetlands are an important part of our natural environment. Wetlands reduce flooding, pollutants, and are home to a variety of plant and animal life. We will provide students with the space and the tools to fuel their curiosity and creativity,” Peabody Public Library Youth Services Librarian Mary Graber said.

