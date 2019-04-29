Pierceton Chamber names Paragon Medical April business

ABOVE: Pictured from left: Dawn Boggs (Pierceton Chamber Member at Large), Bernadene Boggs (Pierceton Chamber VP), Cory Colman (Group Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Life Sciences), Georgia Tenney (Pierceton Chamber Treasurer), and Susan Mort (Pierceton Chamber Member at Large). Paragon Medical was named the April Pierceton Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month.

The Pierceton Chamber of Commerce has announced that Paragon Medical has been selected as the April 2019 Business of the Month. The award was presented to Cory Colman, Group Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Life Sciences by Dawn Boggs, Bernadene Boggs, Georgia Tenney and Susan Mort, representing the Pierceton Chamber of Commerce.

Paragon Medical has partnered with the Pierceton community on many endeavors including events such as Pierceton Days, Pancake Breakfastm Vintage Motorcycle Show, Heirloom Tomato Festival, Heritage Gathering Primitives Show and Fire Department Fire Prevention Day.

Additionally, Paragon believes that investing in the education of our young people is vital to the community and are very involved with the Pierceton Elementary School.

They were pioneer supporters in helping Cardinal Services get the Pierceton Head Start Program started and representatives from Paragon attend their graduation ceremony each year.

Paragon also partners with the Lilly Center for Lakes and Streams and sponsors Pierceton’s classroom lake experience which involves a 40-gallon aquarium being placed in one of the classrooms at the school. This gives students an up-close look at native species and is used to help draw parallels between taking care of the aquarium and taking care of the environment. Junior Achievement, D.A.R.E., the Cub Club Book Program, the Functional Skills Room and the PTO Carnival are among other key programs that Paragon is proud to support annually.

“We are thrilled to be named the Chamber’s Business of the Month for April, said Colman. “We recognize the importance of being an active member in our local community and it is clearly a priority for us. We understand the impact that we can have on young lives in Pierceton and the surrounding area. We believe that many, adults alike, will be well served by the events that are offered throughout the year. We will continue to work with the Chamber and our community to make Pierceton the best town it can be.”

In May of 2018, Paragon Medical was purchased by NN Inc., a diversified industrial engineering company. Paragon Medical, specifically, is a division of NN Life Sciences has expertise in the design, validation and advanced manufacturing of products for the Life Sciences market. Paragon’s current portfolio includes cases and trays, reusable and single-use surgical instruments, implantable components, drug delivery and other specialty medical devices.