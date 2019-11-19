Plenty of Activities Planned For Christmas in the Park

Christmas in the Park” sponsored by Christ Child Festival of Fort Wayne, Inc is a family friendly indoor and outdoor festival. It will take place Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd. in Fort Wayne.

Events taking place outside include:

- Delight in a horse-drawn wagon ride - 30th 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1st 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

- Experience walk through “Do You See What I See?” includes a stop at the nativity—complete with live donkeys and sheep (heated tent covering)

- Observe live camels and learn about their habits - outside the Magi tent

- Use cell phone or camera for family photo op with choice of several backgrounds: HOPE, JOY, LOVE OR NATIVITY

Events in the inside brick heated pavilion include:

- Write an encouraging note: to a Veteran that will be delivered by a chaplain. - View the tree beautifully decorated by Choice Designs to be delivered to the VA Northern Indiana Medical Center on Lake Avenue after Christmas in the Park

- Write an encouraging note: to be attached to a beautifully hand-crafted dress or pair of shorts to be delivered to a needy child by local people on a mission trip or by Little Dresses for Africa

- View wide variety of displays and some interactive booths

- Choose a style of balloon sculpture and observe while yours is assembled

- View craft ideas at several tables of “Ideas for Make It Together Gifts” and take picture of the posted instructions

- Learn about how several different cultures celebrate Christmas

- Check out several of our Christmas trees that were previous entries in the Embassy Festival of Trees

- Select a Free book at book tables

- Enjoy cookies and a beverage

Inside the heated activity tent:

- Animal Grams Petting Zoo

- On stage performers – mostly Christmas Music noon - 4 p.m. each day

- Crafts and games for children

- Listen to “The Story”

- Enjoy donut holes/hot chocolate

Contact Person for more information is Judi Hapke, Christ Child Festival Publicity Chairperson (260)447-9437 or visit www.ChristChildFest.org, www.Facebook.com/CCfestival, or email Christmasintheparkfw@gmail.com.