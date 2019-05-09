POLL: Tell us what you think makes Columbia City unique!

The Post & Mail wants to hear from you!

What places, events, things, etc. are you most proud of that makes Columbia City unique?

This is an exciting opportunity to have your voice heard. Responses will contribute to a mural being completed in downtown Columbia City on the side of Running Around Screen Printing.

Simply head to The Post & Mail Facebook page and leave your response or vote for your favorite response. Most unique responses will receive a special prize. Responses can also be sent to our email at community@thepostandmail.com.