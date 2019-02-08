Post & Mail delivery changed to same-day mail

You may have noticed that your Post & Mail has been delivered with your mail the past few days. That is because we have partnered with the United States Postal Service for delivery of The Post & Mail each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. After careful review, this change is designed to improve delivery and customer service.

This change will also mean consistency of delivery that the USPS has come to be known for. Newspapers will be delivered to the area post offices in the early morning hours to accomplish same-day home delivery.

We believe that the postal service is the most efficient way to deliver the newspapers because the postal carriers are stopping at every household in the area to deliver mail. Customers will receive their newspaper when mail is delivered. The USPS has been in the delivery business since 1775 and are a great organization to partner with on this change.