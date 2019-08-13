Pow Wow returns to Morsches Park for weekend

This past weekend (August 9-11, 2019) saw the return of the Mihsihkinaahkwa (Little Turtle) Pow Wow, which brought Miami people from across the country to Morsches Park to share their ancestry and culture with the community. The weekend is full of activities, music, food and dancing.

