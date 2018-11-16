PRIZE: Quilters highlighted at October meeting

The Whitley County Country Quilters met on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at Grace Lutheran Church in Columbia City.

Members voted for their favorite project resulting from the Men's Shirt Challenge.

Last Spring, Linda Blain instructed members how to deconstruct an all-cotton men's shirt to maximize usable fabric.

Members were challenged to bring back a completed project in October made predominately from the shirt material.

Projects displayed included a tote bag, purse, table runners, pillow, wall hangings, and quilts.

Winners were Sharon Richcreek and Laura Greig.