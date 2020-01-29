Pyrotek Inc. Receives Training Grant For New Process

Pyrotek Inc. announced that four new jobs will be created to support a new manufacturing process at its plant in Columbia City, where it’s producing one of the company’s newest products for the aluminum industry.

Pyrotek is a global company headquartered in Spokane, Washington, with operations in more than 30 countries worldwide. In 2016, Pyrotek chose Columbia City as the manufacturing location for new molten metal filtration technology.

The latest process includes special proprietary processing developed by Pyrotek. The Columbia City manufacturing plant will be the only facility in North America to make this product.

