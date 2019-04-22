RAIN OR SHINE: Community enjoys Rotary Easter Egg Hunt

Rain or shine, the Annual Easter Egg Hunt still carried on at Morsches Park on Thursday, April 18.

PICTURED ABOVE: Alicia Clark helps her son, Jackson Clark, find eggs to put in his basket. Two-year-olds were accompanied by an adult during the egg hunt. The egg hunt was hosted by the Columbia City Rotary Club and saw many families taking part. Even in the rain families expressed excitement while taking part in the event.