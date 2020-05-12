Registration still open for Faith Christian Academy

Faith Christian Academy is accepting registrations for classes this fall.

Classes are from preschool thru 8th grade, however 6th – 8th is already filled. Teachers are all state certified. Faith Christian Academy is Whitley County’s only interdenominational Christian school, providing excellence in education for children since 1991. Located at State Road 205 and US 30 in Columbia City, Indiana, Faith Christian Academy offers advanced, yet individualized curriculum for preschoolers through eighth grade. Call 260-248-4872 with any questions, or go to www.faithchristianwc.com