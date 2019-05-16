Sailrite, Make-a-Wish partner to make kid’s dream come true

Sailrite Enterprises, Inc. Owners Matt and Hallie Grant pose with Sailrite Marketing Manager Amanda Williams, Development Officer of Make-A-Wish’s Indy Branch Morgan James and Sailrite Co-Marketing Manager Zach Grant. Sailrite raised $14,540 on World Wish Day, April 29, to give to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Thursday, May 16, 2019
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

Every child deserves to have their wish come true. Thanks to Sailrite Enterprises, Inc. and their proceeds to Make-A-Wish, 9-year-old Trason Fish, of Fort Wayne, will be going to Disney World.
Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than $315,000 in wishes to children in the United States. Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization. They are headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, but serve children in every community in the United States and to children spanning more than 50 countries worldwide.

