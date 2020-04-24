Salvation Army offering food boxes to those in community

Today (Friday, April 24, 2020) until 2 p.m. the Salvation Army of Whitley County will be stationed at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Columbia City offering food boxes to those in the community. Any family is eligible to stop by and receive their box. Families are asked to stay in their cars as volunteers provide the curbside service.

Executive Director Christine Scroggs says she hopes to make this a weekly program, while also branching out to locations in South Whitley and Churubusco. To stay up to date on what is going on at the Salvation Army and for future events, follow the Salvation Army of Whitley County on Facebook.