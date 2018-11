SANTA: 2018 Santa House hours announced

Santa Claus has come to town, and will be at his home on the Whitley County Courthouse square in downtown Columbia City for families to come visit and take photos.

The 2018 Santa House hours are as follows:

Friday, November 23 - after the parade

Saturday, November 24 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Friday, November 30 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 1 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 2 - 12 to 3 p.m.

Friday, December 7 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 8 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 9 - 12 to 3 p.m.

Friday, December 14 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 15 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 16 - 12 to 3 p.m.

Friday, December 21 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 22 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 23 - 12 to 3 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, follow Santa's House in Columbia City on Facebook.