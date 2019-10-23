School Construction Progress Continues

The Whitley County Consolidated school board of trustees met on Monday, Oct. 21 to discuss the new Columbia City High School’s construction progress. Skillman Corporation Project Manager Tom Smith lead the presentation about the new updates.

The development of the site and the exterior veneer is still under construction. Window installation is still another continuing project. One of the hired painters is finishing up painting the interior of the school. The tile is being laid out in the bathrooms. The ceiling grid is almost complete with additional mechanical, engineering and plumbing rough-ins. Speakers and smoke detectors are to be installed soon.

“After awhile, we’ll do a punch list and drop all the ceiling tile in. We’ll do all the borders and get that dropped in later. The overhead MEPs in the athletic areas are in progress. We finally got to the concrete risers and got to that milestone in the auditorium in the back. The concrete risers are the first part of that auditorium. We’re working on the entrance canopies around the areas, that’s one of the main focuses now. The casework and cabinetry is in progress. The mechanical systems, the electrical systems are all ready to run controls. We’re going to do temporary heaters in the center pod and the athletics pod,” Skillman said.

