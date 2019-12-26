The Season of Giving...BABE Helping Moms and Babies Since 2000

Having a baby is exciting news. Everyone knows how important it is to provide care to a newborn. BABE stands for Beds and Britches, Etc., and is located in Columbia City. BABE provides the necessary items a baby may need during their first few years of life.

The Columbia City United Methodist Church and the Parkview Foundation began BABE in 2000 when the community saw a need to provide assistance to families due to staggeringly low birth rates in the United States. BABE was developed to provide quality incentives to parents who participate in preventative and prenatal care. This also includes classes that involve parental, educational and nutritional classes to promote healthy pregnancy and successful early childhood development.

To read more, please pick up Thursday's edition of The Post and Mail newspaper at your local news stands.