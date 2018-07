Mackie Sheets was named 2018 Miss Whitley County Monday night, taking the crown from Jenna Pittenger, 2017 title holder.

First runner up was Madi Schroeder; second runner up was Hannah Behm; third runner up was Sydney Korte and fourth runner up was Dana Kyler.

Miss Congeniality was Bridget Hinen and Miss People's Choice was Elizabeth Johnson.

See more in Wednesday's Post & Mail!