South Whitley Home For the Holidays

South Whitley hosted their annual Home For the Holidays event on Saturday, Dec. 7. Many downtown businesses such as Riverside Cafe, Moyers Cafe and Marathon Gas hosted various holiday crafts activities and provided food for families. Santa Claus also came to visit. Hudson Grant, Caden Waterson, Isla Rose and Hadley Grant string their own beaded bell necklaces at Hipp Drug.

