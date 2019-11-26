State Police running extra patrols on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the busiest travel periods of the year. As families take to the roads this holiday season, law enforcement is reminding drivers that extra patrols will be cracking down on impaired and dangerous driving behavior and seat belt violations as we attempt to increase safety on our Indiana roadways.

This patrol effort has been appropriately designated as “Operation Safe Family Travel”, where upwards of 150 extra Troopers will be working overtime hours as part of a comprehensive effort to curb impaired and dangerous driving. Identifying high risk driving behaviors, such as high speeds, following too closely, unsafe lane movements, distracted driving / texting while driving, and failure to properly use seatbelts and child restraints are just a few of the targeted violations.

The Indiana State Police remind drivers that proper planning, preparation, and time management are the keys to any successful commute, especially during periods of holiday travel when our roadways are heavily traveled.

Plan your route ahead of time to include consideration for inclement weather forecasts, areas of road construction, and areas known for heavy congestion, all issues that may increase your travel time and risk associated with operating in heavy traffic.

Ensure that your vehicle is mechanically sound and up to handling the trip. Sufficient tire tread and proper tire pressures lead not only to better fuel consumption, but combined with a proper brake system, these are two of the most important mechanical components contributing to safe vehicle handling.

As you plan your trip, make sure that you give yourself plenty of extra time so that you don’t find yourself feeling rushed. Drivers up against a time crunch will undoubtedly find themselves more likely to be distracted, and more likely to take risks while driving in order to expedite travel time.

Last year in Indiana, the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday period from November 21-24 experienced more than 2,100 vehicle crashes across the state. 267 of those crashes involved personal injury, and seven involved fatalities.

The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post is committed to making this 2019 Thanksgiving holiday as safe as possible for all motorists on our roadways in northeast Indiana. As you head out to spend time with family and friends this week, please join your Troopers in making this a safe and enjoyable holiday for all. Plan accordingly, don’t be rushed, and avoid impaired and dangerous driving behaviors.