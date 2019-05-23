Storm downs tree limbs, scatters debris throughout county

The storm and winds that made its way through Northeastern Indiana certainly left its mark on Whitley County Thursday, May 23. Residents woke up to debris scattered across the streets, and some homes even had downed tree limbs around their lawns. One home even found an upturned trampoline in its yard. Storms are expected to continue into this holiday weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, periodic showers and thunderstorms are expected in the area much of Friday evening through Tuesday. More locally, heavy rainfall is expected through Wednesday with the potential for isolated strong to severe storms.

More photos of the storm will appear in Saturday's edition of The Post & Mail.