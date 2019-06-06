Student lemonade stand named top stand, entered into national competition

COLUMBIA CITY — Three Northern Heights elementary students used the lessons they learned from “Lemonade Day” training to make a difference in their own community. Brenna Meyer, 10, Matthew Peppler, 10, and Ella Peppler, 9, set-up their lemonade stand on May 11 and raised an amazing $700 in three hours. They were named the winners of “Brand Your Stand” for Whitley County’s Lemonade Day and additionally named Northeast Indiana’s Entrepreneurs of the Year. The Northeast area includes Whitley, Allen, Dekalb and Noble Counties.

Their next opportunity to set up their stand branded as” Pep In Your Step Lemonade” will be on July 20 at the 3 Rivers Festival JA Marketplace. They are also entered into the National Lemonade Day competition.

According to Matthew and Ella’s mother, Jaime Peppler, her children and Brenna heard about Lemonade Day at school and asked to participate. Brenna had her own stand last year and joined with the Peppler children for 2019.

Jaime said, “They knew right away that they wanted to raise money for the Royal Family Kid’s camp for a tea party for 14 girls who are in foster care. The funds are used to purchase new dresses, shoes and pampering for the special day to remember. She said they learned about the Royal Family efforts at their church, Columbia. City United Methodist Church , that supports the Royal Family efforts as well.

Organizers of “Lemonade Day” encourage students to start own businesses to teach them how they can become business leaders in the future, while at the same time, become good citizens and community volunteers. The children started promoting their stand by reaching out to family, friends, and church members. However, they took their marketing one step further by filming two videos that their parents put on social media. Jaime Peppler said the videos were even used in other Lemonade Day promotions.

The kids decided to expand the wares their customers could enjoy by adding homemade cinnamon rolls for sale.

Jaime said, “We want our kids to be good citizens and good stewards of what they have been given and earned.” “Kids don’t realize how much kids can do to make a difference.”