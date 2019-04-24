Styx founding member Dennis DeYoung to appear at Honeywell

101.9 ROCKS welcomes Dennis DeYoung, founding member of the rock group Styx, to perform The Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Album Tour on Fri., May 3, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in the Honeywell Center’s Ford Theater. Corporate sponsorship for this concert is provided by Bott Electric, Inc. Tickets prices are $75, $50 and $35.

In 1977, history was made upon the release of “The Grand Illusion” album. Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx celebrate that history by performing the album in its entirety, plus all eight Top Ten hits ”Lady,” “Babe,” “Come Sail Away,” “Too Much Time on My Hands,” “Best of Times,” “Mr. Roboto,” plus classic rock anthems “Renegade,” “Blue Collar Man,” “Suite Madame Blue,” and many more.

The legendary singer, songwriter, keyboardist, composer and record producer has a career spanning over 40 years.

His voice is one of the most recognizable in the music world today and continues to inspire new generations of fans. The original voice…all the classic hits…one unforgettable evening!

Tickets may be purchased online at www.honeywellcenter.org or by calling the Honeywell Foundation Box Office at 260-563-1102.

The Honeywell Foundation is a public charity in Wabash, Indiana. The organization and its venues - Honeywell Center, Honeywell House, Charley Creek Gardens, Dr. Ford Historic Home, Eagles Theatre, and 13-24 Drive In - provide artistic, social, cultural, and recreational opportunities for all.

These artistic offerings are made possible by the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about The Honeywell Foundation, please visit www.honeywellfoundation.org.