SUMMER TRADITION MOVING TO DRIVE IN SUMMER MUSIC SERIES

The Honeywell Center Summer Plaza Music Series is moving to the 13-24 Drive In as an additional form of Drive In entertainment. Usually scheduled to take place on the Honeywell Center Plaza along Market St., the new Drive In Summer Music Series will feature four performing groups from Wednesday, June 10 – Wednesday, July 1 from 5 – 7 p.m. each evening.

The Drive In Summer Music Series is sponsored by Autumn Ridge Rehabilitation Centre, Ecowater Systems, Edward Jones, Lundquist Appraisals & Real Estate, Owens Corning Thermafiber, and Stanley Steemer. Media sponsorship is provided by 105.9 The Bash and The Paper of Wabash County.

Drive In Summer Music Series Lineup

The Moon Cats – Wednesday, June 10: The Moon Cats, a four member band, play a variety of hits from the 50s and 60s including Elvis, The Beatles, Buddy Holly, Hank Williams, Jack Scott and more.

Soul Shot – Wednesday, June 17: Soul Shot features Bobby Velasquez and John Kirkwood and many other seasoned musicians including Darrell Ellison, Ben Black, John Hancock, and Wesley Kirkwood. Soul Shot plays classic rock and other genres including dance, oldies, disco, blues, and more.

Mason Dixon Line Band – Wednesday, June 24: Mason Dixon Line Band is one of Fort Wayne’s best country bands. MDLB has opened for sold out concerts for Frank Foster, Colt Ford, Tyler Farr, and Jerrod Niemann.

Mississinewa Valley Swing Band – Wednesday, July 1: The Mississinewa Valley Swing Band is a community band, located in Grant County, Ind. The Swing Band is a 16-member ensemble that plays swing-era music at different area events.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer live entertainment at the Drive In, which will bring arts and music into our community’s lives while still abiding by social distancing measures,” said Tod Minnich, President/CEO of The Honeywell Foundation.

The Drive In Summer Music Series is free and open to the public, first come, first serve. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Each performance will run from 5 – 7 p.m.

The 13-24 Drive In will be open at 50% capacity adhering to social distancing measures including parking along the leftmost pole facing the screen and staff wearing facial coverings. The concessions stand will not be open, but food from the Plaza Grille will be offered including hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, nachos and cheese, and more.

For more information about the Drive In Summer Music Series, visit 1324DriveIn.com/coming-soon/live.