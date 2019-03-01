Technology in Whitley County Consolidated Schools

Whitley County Consolidated Schools has given their students from grades second to twelve new Mac Chromebooks. While teachers like the idea of having a tool to help students learn, there are always discrepancies. Technology can be fun and worthwhile, but can also pose some issues and be confusing. Some students may question why it’s okay to use a Chromebook, yet they’re not allowed to use their cell phone during school hours.

Columbia City High School math teacher Katie Merkling admitted that technology has improved vastly compared to what she learned in college while receiving her teaching degree. There’s a sense of preparedness that’s not always taught in college.

“When I was in college in the Technology for Educator’s class, we did Power Point, Word and Excel. We all know how to do it. Computer classes are going away. It’s changing rapidly,” Merkling said.

Computer classes should teach more than just what different word processing programs are like. With more advanced laptops and tablets becoming popular, there should be troubleshooting classes to demonstrate how problems can be fixed if the need arises.

To read more, pick up the Saturday edition of The Post and Mail located at 927 W. Connexion Way.