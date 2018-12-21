THANK YOU: Churubusco says goodbye to retiring council member

The last meeting of the year for Churubusco Town Council Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 was also the last meeting for Council President Frank Kessler, who is retiring after 12 years on the council. At the meeting, Kessler received the Distinguished Hoosier award and the day was also named “Thank you Frank Kessler” day. Pictured are those who gave the awards to Kessler. From left are Whitley County Commissioner Don Amber, State Senator Andy Zay, Frank Kessler, and State Representative David Abbott.