Thank You Veterans

Students, families, friends and veterans gathered in Coesse Elementary School. There the fifth graders presented a special program to thank all of the men and women that have served and protected our country, just in time for Veterans Day. The students presented skits, offered gifts and sang songs. One of the songs included a thank you to all of the branches of the military. More photos of the event can be found on Page A2 in Saturday's edition of The Post and Mail newspaper at your local news stands.