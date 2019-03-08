TINCAPS: Fort Wayne mascot stops by Little Turtle

Fort Wayne Tincaps mascot Johnny Tincap joined the second graders of Little Turtle Elementary School for story-time Tuesday afternoon.

Right now students are hard at work and developing their reading skills. Once the students achieve their reading goals, each will receive a baseball game ticket and lunch from the Tincaps for an upcoming April game. The program is part of Read Across America Day, which officially took place Saturday, March 2.

Students had the chance to ask questions about baseball, Johnny Tincap and take some photos with the popular local mascot.