Treasure Acres Providing Family Fun During Holidays

When walking down the tunnel for Treasure Acres, families are treated to a myriad of bright lights, hugely lit Christmas trees, a nativity scene, reindeers and even Santa Claus. Local resident Larry Hilty wanted to create something fun for families to go to for the holidays. The idea to create Treasure Acres came when there was a lull period in his field of work as a roofer.

“I own a roofing business, and in the winter, we aren’t as busy. So I wanted something to do. I had guys working for me, so I wanted them to work there as staff, and still earn a paycheck. I wanted to do something for the community,” Hilty said.

Treasure Acres sits on a spacious private piece of property along Ind. 109. Hilty and his wife Rachel wanted to build a new house on the property, but in the meantime it serves as a place for families to gather, spend time with each other and share some Christmas cheer. Though they are a fairly new, Hilty believes Treasure Acres is the largest Christmas lights display in Whitley County.

“It took us three solid weeks to put up the arch on the driveway. We have a 700 foot tunnel that’s lit up, and then 26 Christmas trees that are 16 feet long with two 40 footers,” Hilty said.

