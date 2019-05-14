Unity Park being added to downtown Columbia City

Columbia City may soon welcome a new feature to its downtown for the community to enjoy as officials seek public funding assistance to reach its goal.

“There is nothing quite like sitting outside to enjoy a meal, beverage or friendly conversation on a beautiful warm day under the shade of a mature tree,” reads the project description for Unity Park through the crowdfunding campaign page Patronicity. “We’d love to see more people come and enjoy being outside while meeting with friends and family over a snack, meal or beverage.”

This Unity Park, similar to a pocket park like the one off of Van Buren Street, would have plenty of seating and tables available for the community to use. Other features coordinators envision include an outdoor fireplace, a mural, trees, lighted landscaping and more.

It would be located between Century 21 Bradley Real Estate office and Hoslers, just off of Main Street.

